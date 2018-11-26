Home States Telangana

Telangana elections: Independent candidate signs ‘affidavit’ promising to solve issues

In fact, many are looking at this concept as a test to know which candidate is accessible and who is deaf to people’s issues.

Published: 26th November 2018 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first, an Independent candidate from Pattancheru constituency, Singarapu Satyanarayana signed the bond papers — presented by a group of citizens under the banner of ‘Forum to Improve Things’ — pledging to solve the industrial pollution issue by shifting chemical industries out of Nehru Outer Ring Road (ORR) if he is given the mandate.

S Satyanarayana signs the bond
papers pledging to solve industrial
pollution issue, on Sunday | Express

Quite expectedly, the candidates from mainstream parties like TRS, BJP or those belonging to Grand Alliance in Serilingampally, Patancheru, Quthbullapur and Kukatpally constituencies have so far refused to sign the affidavit.

Titled ‘People’s Manifesto’, the affidavit is on a Rs100 stamp paper and consists of seven points the candidates have to adhere to if voted to power and one of the crucial demands in the list is fulfilling of all major environment-related demands within 30 months of coming to power and that includes shifting all pharma industries out of ORR limits as per the G.O MS 20 dated March 1, 2013. Another main demand is to improve the public transport facility. “We took appointments of candidates of most of the parties and explained to them the concept of the whole thing and the issues at hand, however, it seems many are worried and scared to sign on a paper, give such a commitment,” said Sreedhar Ukkalam, official spokesperson of Forum to Improve Things (FIT).

In fact, many are looking at this concept as a test to know which candidate is accessible and who is deaf to people’s issues. Among the candidates, the FIT team managed to get in touch with is Kukatpally’s TRS candidate M Krishna Rao, who reportedly said he is supporting the issue, but refused to sign the paper. The TRS candidate from Serilingampally, A Gandhi has also expressed his support and has agreed to sign but only after ensuring such an act will not be in violation MCC.

Meanwhile, 12 independent candidates from Serilingampally have also promised to sign the affidavit by Monday. While Grand Alliance’s star candidate Suhasini Nandamuri, who will be contesting in Kukatpally on TDP ticket, the Quthbullapur Grand Alliance candidate Koona Srisikam Goud are yet to respond.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana elections 2018 Telangana polls 2018 Independent candidate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp