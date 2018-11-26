Why didn’t anyone condemn Yogi’s 'Ali' remark, asks Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two days ago, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticised Congress leader Kamal Nath’s video where he sought 90 per cent of the Muslim votes for his party. Adityanath had said, “Keep your Ali, Bajrang Bali is enough for us.”

On Sunday, responding to the statement, All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, “Ali is ours and he will remain ours. He is the custodian of the whole universe, let me remind you (UP) Chief Minister. Those who do not have love in their hearts for Ali are traitors.”

Owaisi asked how the state hasn’t been condemned by any secular party or the media till now. Contending that the Constitution of India allows people to speak on anything, he said “It is not a problem that you are a follower of Bajrang Bali. But how can you (Adityanath), an oath-taking politician, say that ‘you keep Ali’?

He also slammed RSS-affiliated Rashtriya Muslim Manch for keeping silent, calling them ‘Indresh Kumar’s sycophants.’

“If someone surpasses the boundaries drawn by the Indian judiciary, then someone should stand up. If I do not then I won’t be able to face my God later,” he said.

Homage to victims of 26/11

Paying homage to the 2008 Mumbai attacks which claimed over 160 people, Owaisi condemned Pakistan for shielding its perpetrators Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi and Hafeez Sayeed. Monday marks the 10th anniversary of the horrifying event.