Home States Telangana

Why didn’t anyone condemn Yogi’s 'Ali' remark, asks Asaduddin Owaisi

Two days ago, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticised Congress leader Kamal Nath’s video where he sought 90 per cent of the Muslim votes for his party.

Published: 26th November 2018 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two days ago, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticised Congress leader Kamal Nath’s video where he sought 90 per cent of the Muslim votes for his party. Adityanath had said, “Keep your Ali, Bajrang Bali is enough for us.”

On Sunday, responding to the statement, All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen  (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, “Ali is ours and he will remain ours. He is the custodian of the whole universe, let me remind you (UP) Chief Minister. Those who do not have love in their hearts for Ali are traitors.”

Owaisi asked how the state hasn’t been condemned by any secular party or the media till now. Contending that the Constitution of India allows people to speak on anything, he said “It is not a problem that you are a follower of Bajrang Bali. But how can you (Adityanath), an oath-taking politician, say that ‘you keep Ali’?

He also slammed RSS-affiliated Rashtriya Muslim Manch for keeping silent, calling them ‘Indresh Kumar’s sycophants.’

“If someone surpasses the boundaries drawn by the Indian judiciary, then someone should stand up. If I do not then I won’t be able to face my God later,” he said.

Homage to victims of 26/11

Paying homage to the 2008 Mumbai attacks which claimed over 160 people, Owaisi condemned Pakistan for shielding its perpetrators Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi and Hafeez Sayeed. Monday marks the 10th anniversary of the horrifying event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIMIM Yogi Adityanath Asaduddin Owaisi Telangana elections 2018 Telangana polls 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp