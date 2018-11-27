‘2BHK houses to be completed by May’: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leader KT Rama Rao said that the construction of 2BHK houses in Hyderabad would be completed by May, 2019 Addressing a meeting of minorities at Telangana Bhavan on Monday, Rama Rao said that TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao treated the people of all the religions and castes equally. He said that Telangana was number one in the country in maintaining law and order and averred that KCR would continue as Chief Minister after the Assembly elections. He assured the Sikh community that a Gurudwara like in Nanded would be constructed in Hyderabad.