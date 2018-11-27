Home States Telangana

A tale of two Telangana villages that KT Rama Rao must read

A small tea shop has sprung up on the bustling Sircilla main road.

Published: 27th November 2018 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Some decades ago many areas in Sircilla were agriculture lands, but now the district is being developed on par with other neighboring districts. Locals are confident that they will soon get underground drainage system | S Senbagapandiyan

By K Shiva Shanker
Express News Service

SIRCILLA: A small tea shop has sprung up on the bustling Sircilla main road. “Business is brisk, thanks to the proximity to the main bus stand in town,” says the shop owner. A bunch of labourers seated at the tea stall recall: “A decade ago, all of these areas were agricultural land.” The changes that the town has witnessed over the last decade is dramatic.  

One of the labourer, Bhupati Rao says: “A decade ago, no one used to dare come to this side of the village in late evenings. It’s not that same Sircilla anymore. We have developed along with other towns. Who knows, maybe in another few years, we may also get underground drainage lines here,” says Bhupati Rao.  
Once you step out of the town, development is sporadic, and people’s political leanings mixed. The Sircilla Assembly constituency comprises the following  mandals: Mustabad, Thangallapalli, Gambiraopet, Yellareddypeta, Sircilla and Veernapalle. Nerella, a village in Thangallapalli mandal, hasn’t forgotten the torture that eight of their neighbours faced in the hands of police.

The 8 villagers were tortured in police custody for torching a sand-laden lorry that had run over and killed one of the villagers for trying to stop what they alleged was “sand smuggling.” Nerella people are now rooting for Congress or even BJP to rise to power in the State. K Harish, one of the villagers who was tortured, alleged that scores of people from his village did not get Aasara pension.

“Those from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribe, Backward Classes did not benefit from government schemes,” says Harish. “And those who dared to question have been threatened or silenced,” he says, showing the scars on his body, remnants of the torture he suffered. Harish, who was headed to attend Revanth Reddy’s rally, says both BJP and Congress stood by people of Nerella when they suffered last year.  

Voters at Rajannapet, a village adopted by TRS second-in-command and Sircilla candidate KT Rama Rao, say they will vote for him again. It is not just a ‘vote of thanks’ but also a bid for future development of the area. A stronghold of left parties, KTR won from the area for the first time in 2009. His opponents are equally strong. Congress contestant K Mahender Reddy lost by a mere 171 votes in 2009.

P Devaya, a resident of Rajannapet village said, “We got CC roads, overhead tank and new Gram Panchyat Bhavan after KTR adopted our Rajannapet village. But it would be helpful if road is extended from our village to Devunigutta village as people either have to take the uneven mud path or travel at least three extra kilometers.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana elections Telangana polls KT Rama Rao Sircilla

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp