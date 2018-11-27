Home States Telangana

Ending 16 years of support, TRS Khammam president quits party

In a major setback to TRS, State Industries Development Corporation chairman and party district president Budan Baig Shaik resigned from the party on Monday.

Published: 27th November 2018 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 01:01 PM

Telangana elections 2018

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a major setback to TRS, State Industries Development Corporation chairman and party district president Budan Baig Shaik resigned from the party on Monday. If sources are to be believed, the senior leader is planning to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and this in the presence of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu who is scheduled to visit Khammam on November 28.  

“I have been working for the TRS since 2002. But now I feel like I have become a toy for the party. My efforts are not being given any recognition. I am unable to continue anymore,” Shaik told media persons.
A senior leader with strong support from the Muslim community, Budan Baig is a prominent figure of Khammam politics. He contested in 2014 from Khammam on TRS ticket. In spite of a loss, he garnered at least 80,000 votes.

As elections draw near, news of his resignation has created quite a stir in the political circles. It is learnt that senior leaders of the party have been making attempts to pacify Baig and get him to withdraw his resignation.  

“Baig had been unhappy with TRS leadership for past few months. He waited for a long time to see a change in the party’s attitude but he has given up now,” said another local party leader.

