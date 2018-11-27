Hyderabad HC directs police to produce detenue Samajwadi Forward Bloc candidate from Gajwel today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Monday directed the Telangana police to produce the detenue K Dinesh Chakrawarthy, contesting candidate from Gajwel assembly constituency in Medak district on Samajwadi Forward Block Party ticket in the forthcoming Assembly elections, before the court on Tuesday.

The bench comprising Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy was passing this order in a habeas corpus petition moved in the form of lunch motion by the Samajwadi Forward Bloc party, represented by its national president L Muralidhar Rao, complaining that the party candidate Dinesh Chakrawarthy went missing soon after filing nomination papers to contest from Gajwel segment on November 22 this year.

The petitioner party, in its affidavit, submitted that both the party leaders and his family members were worried about his safety since the police have failed to trace him. It submitted that the party suspects that the Gajwel TRS leaders have picked the detenue and was kept under their illegal custody. After hearing the case, the bench directed the respondents - Commissioner of police, Siddipet and SHO of Gajwel police station, to produce the detenue before the court on Tuesday, and adjourned the case hearing.

Petition filed seeking free and fair poll

A petition was filed in the High Court on Monday seeking directions to the Election Commission of India to take necessary steps ensuring free and fair elections to the Telangana State Legislative Assembly. Further, it sought the court to issue directions not to allow former MPs, MLAs and party cadre into the polling booths except for the contesting candidates during polls.