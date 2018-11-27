Home States Telangana

It’s time to vote... and time to eat in Mahbubnagar! But where are the cooks?

On a regular day, each candidate is estimated to be spending anywhere between Rs 30,000 to Rs 80,000 per day.

Published: 27th November 2018 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of women cooking for elections | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: As more and more candidates psych themselves out with gathering followers and holding campaign meetings ahead of December 7, there is one group which is benefitting the most from the frenzy.

Cooks and hotel-owners in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district are on a roll after nearly every candidate, whether an Independent or of a party, has been arranging free food for their supporters and followers.
Some of these candidates are hiring cooks while others are placing huge orders at the hotels, serving tiffins for breakfast and full-fledged meals for lunch and dinner everyday.

On a regular day, each candidate is estimated to be spending anywhere between Rs 30,000 to Rs 80,000 per day. While on the day he/she is conducting a rally, the amount goes up between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

A recent trend

This trend of arranging food for followers is a recent one which picked up flare in the 2014 elections.
Before that, the contesting candidates only arranged food for a close group of followers and their family members.They would confine themselves to their residences and breakfasts were the norm. However, things seem to have taken a complete turn now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana elections Telangana polls Mahbubnagar Free food

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp