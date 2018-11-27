It’s time to vote... and time to eat in Mahbubnagar! But where are the cooks?

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: As more and more candidates psych themselves out with gathering followers and holding campaign meetings ahead of December 7, there is one group which is benefitting the most from the frenzy.

Cooks and hotel-owners in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district are on a roll after nearly every candidate, whether an Independent or of a party, has been arranging free food for their supporters and followers.

Some of these candidates are hiring cooks while others are placing huge orders at the hotels, serving tiffins for breakfast and full-fledged meals for lunch and dinner everyday.

On a regular day, each candidate is estimated to be spending anywhere between Rs 30,000 to Rs 80,000 per day. While on the day he/she is conducting a rally, the amount goes up between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

A recent trend

This trend of arranging food for followers is a recent one which picked up flare in the 2014 elections.

Before that, the contesting candidates only arranged food for a close group of followers and their family members.They would confine themselves to their residences and breakfasts were the norm. However, things seem to have taken a complete turn now.