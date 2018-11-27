‘Grand Alliance and TRS will form alliance after polls’: BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao predicted that the Congress-led Grand Alliance and the TRS would form an alliance soon after the electors cast their vote on December 7. He added that the UPA chairperson’s ‘soft corner’ towards IT minister of the caretaker government KT Rama Rao proves this fact.

“The fact that Sonia Gandhi did not make personal attacks on KCR proves this. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and KCR are like brothers before the elections. Afterwards, it is KT Rama Rao and AICC president Rahul Gandhi who act like brothers,” he alleged.