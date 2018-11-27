Home States Telangana

Modi coming to speak at 2 poll rallies in Hyderabad today

The BJP is going all guns blazing in projecting itself to be the only alternative to the TRS and the Congress-led Grand Alliance.  

Published: 27th November 2018 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (EPS | File)

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly a year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Hyderabad Metro Rail and Global Entrepreneurship Summit in the city, the BJP star campaigner will be back in the State.  Campaigning for the upcoming polls in the State is set to reach a crescendo with Modi addressing two election rallies on Tuesday.

The BJP’s electioneering which has been on an accelertion mode ever since party national president Amit Shah delivered four back-to-back speeches on Sunday, the poll campaign is set to hit a feverish pitch with Modi’s visit. The last time Modi gave a political speech was in 2014 when he addressed a packed LB stadium in Hyderabad.  

The BJP is going all guns blazing in projecting itself to be the only alternative to the TRS and the Congress-led Grand Alliance.Speaking to Express, BJP State president K Laxman said Modi’s visit will boost the morale of the party cadre and the people at large.

“A lot of significant political changes will take place in the State with Modi’s visit as he will project the party to be a viable alternative to the TRS,” Laxman observed.  “UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi came and went but there were no significant political changes but that’s not the case with Modi,’’ he added.
Modi will address two meetings in  Nizamabad and Mahbubnagar.  

Interestingly, the point on which Modi will criticise TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao will be watched closely, considering that there is widespread speculation among the opposition parties that the TRS and BJP are resorting to a ‘friendly contests’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana elections Telangana polls Telangana BJP Nartendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp