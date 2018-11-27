Modi coming to speak at 2 poll rallies in Hyderabad today

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly a year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Hyderabad Metro Rail and Global Entrepreneurship Summit in the city, the BJP star campaigner will be back in the State. Campaigning for the upcoming polls in the State is set to reach a crescendo with Modi addressing two election rallies on Tuesday.

The BJP’s electioneering which has been on an accelertion mode ever since party national president Amit Shah delivered four back-to-back speeches on Sunday, the poll campaign is set to hit a feverish pitch with Modi’s visit. The last time Modi gave a political speech was in 2014 when he addressed a packed LB stadium in Hyderabad.

The BJP is going all guns blazing in projecting itself to be the only alternative to the TRS and the Congress-led Grand Alliance.Speaking to Express, BJP State president K Laxman said Modi’s visit will boost the morale of the party cadre and the people at large.

“A lot of significant political changes will take place in the State with Modi’s visit as he will project the party to be a viable alternative to the TRS,” Laxman observed. “UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi came and went but there were no significant political changes but that’s not the case with Modi,’’ he added.

Modi will address two meetings in Nizamabad and Mahbubnagar.

Interestingly, the point on which Modi will criticise TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao will be watched closely, considering that there is widespread speculation among the opposition parties that the TRS and BJP are resorting to a ‘friendly contests’.