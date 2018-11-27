Modi, Rahul may come and go, but TRS will stay forever : Nizamabad MP

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Senior TRS leader and Nizamabad MP K Kavitha alleged that the Union government has been lagging behind in fully implementing the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014 and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lay out justification for the same before the people of Telangana. The star campaigner was speaking to Express in Nizamabad ahead of Narendra Modi’s visit to the constituency on Tuesday.

Though, during the previous election, Modi had visited the constituency seeking support for his party, he had failed bring in expected results, she said. “Modi, Rahul, and Naidu may come and go without achieving any results. The TRS party will stay because Telangana has a strong emotional bond with it. The people here are very affectionate towards the party; they consider K Chandrasekhar Rao as a member of their family,” she said.

Citing the example of a village, Manki Bandar, which was merged with the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation (NMC) despite opposition from the people in the village, she said, “Though the villagers continued to stick to their demands with respect to the unification, they have extended their support to KCR and the TRS party.” She added that support for the party has been rooted across the district.