Home States Telangana

Modi, Rahul may come and go, but TRS will stay forever : Nizamabad MP

Though, during the previous election, Modi had visited the constituency seeking support for his party, he had failed bring in expected results, she said.

Published: 27th November 2018 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

People join TRS leader KT Rama Rao's roadshow in Begumpet

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Senior TRS leader and Nizamabad MP K Kavitha alleged that the Union government has been lagging behind in fully implementing the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014 and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lay out justification for the same before the people of Telangana. The star campaigner was speaking to Express in Nizamabad ahead of Narendra Modi’s visit to the constituency on Tuesday.

Though, during the previous election, Modi had visited the constituency seeking support for his party, he had failed bring in expected results, she said. “Modi, Rahul, and Naidu may come and go without achieving any results. The TRS party will stay because Telangana has a strong emotional bond with it. The people here are very affectionate towards the party; they consider K Chandrasekhar Rao as a member of their family,” she said.

Citing the example of a village, Manki Bandar, which was merged with the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation (NMC) despite opposition from the people in the village, she said, “Though the villagers continued to stick to their demands with respect to the unification, they have extended their support to KCR and the TRS party.” She added that support for the party has been rooted across the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nizamabad TRS MP Telangana elections Telangana polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp