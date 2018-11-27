Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi extends support to People’s Front

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) founder president Manda Krishna Madiga announced MRPS’s support to People Front in Telangana Assembly elections. Manda Krishna Madiga met TPCC chief Uttam, Telangana Congress in-charge RC Khuntia at Gandhi Bhavan and expressed his support. He said that the MRPS would campaign across Telangana State for People’s Front.

“TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao has betrayed Madigas on all fronts. He has failed to keep his word on taking an all-party delegation to Delhi for categorisation of SCs. He has even jailed me twice for questioning his misrule. KCR will even go to the extent of killing those who question his misrule. If democracy has to survive, KCR has to be defeated.”

“MRPS will work the victory of the People’s Front. Congress has promised to stepping up pressure in the Parliament on SC categorisation with the help of Rahul Gandhi,” Manda Krishna Madiga said.TPCC chief Uttam announced that Congress would work towards categorisation of SCs and give preference to nominate MRPS leaders for Rajya Sabha MP and MLC posts.

Hyderabad: Film star and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set to campaign for People’s Front in Telangana. Nandamuri Balakrishna is not just a popular hero in Telugu film industry but is also serving as TDP MLA from Hindupur constituency in Andhra Pradesh. Being the son of TDP founder NTR, Balakrishna enjoys good following among TDP cadres. As TDP is fighting Assembly polls in Telangana as part of People’s Front, Balakrishna will be campaigning for alliance candidates in the State. He will be campaigning from November 30 to December 4 in Telangana.

KCR’s rule filled with nepotism, corruption: Chada Venkat reddy

Hyderabad: CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said that TRS’s governance was filled with undemocratic and corrupt practices and People’s Front has been formed to put an end to KCR’s misrule. “KCR’s rule was characterised by unprecedented oppression, nepotism and corruption. People’s Front has been formed to put an end to this autocratic rule,” said Chada Venkat Reddy at Meet The Press program in Hyderabad.