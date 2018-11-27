Home States Telangana

Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi extends support to People’s Front

Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) founder president Manda  Krishna Madiga announced MRPS’s support to People Front in Telangana Assembly elections.

Published: 27th November 2018 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) founder president Manda  Krishna Madiga announced MRPS’s support to People Front in Telangana Assembly elections. Manda  Krishna Madiga met TPCC chief Uttam, Telangana Congress in-charge RC  Khuntia at Gandhi Bhavan and expressed his support. He said that the MRPS  would campaign across Telangana State for People’s Front.

“TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao has betrayed Madigas on all fronts. He has failed to keep his word on  taking an all-party delegation to Delhi for categorisation of SCs. He has even jailed me twice for questioning his misrule. KCR will even go to  the extent of killing those who question his misrule. If democracy has  to survive, KCR has to be defeated.”

“MRPS will work the victory of the People’s Front. Congress has promised to stepping up pressure in  the Parliament on SC categorisation with the help of Rahul Gandhi,”   Manda Krishna Madiga said.TPCC  chief Uttam announced that Congress would work towards  categorisation of SCs and give preference to nominate MRPS leaders for  Rajya Sabha MP and MLC posts.

ALSO READ: Grand Allaince's CMP scheme promises to bring petro products under GST

Nandamuri Balakrishna to campaign in Telangana from November 30 to Dec 4
Hyderabad: Film star and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set to campaign for People’s Front in Telangana. Nandamuri  Balakrishna is not just a popular hero in Telugu film industry but is  also serving as TDP MLA from Hindupur constituency in Andhra Pradesh. Being the son of TDP founder NTR, Balakrishna enjoys good following among TDP cadres. As TDP is fighting Assembly polls in Telangana as part of People’s Front, Balakrishna will be campaigning for alliance candidates in the State. He will be campaigning from November 30 to December 4 in Telangana.

KCR’s rule filled with nepotism, corruption: Chada Venkat reddy
Hyderabad: CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said that TRS’s governance was filled with undemocratic and corrupt practices and People’s Front has been formed to put an end to KCR’s misrule. “KCR’s rule was characterised by unprecedented oppression, nepotism and corruption. People’s Front has been formed to put an end to this autocratic rule,” said Chada Venkat Reddy at Meet The Press program in Hyderabad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi People Front Telangana elections Telangana polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp