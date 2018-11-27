Telangana parties poach labourers in Medak and Narsapur using biryani and beer

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Daily supply of biriyani and beer added to an amount of Rs 500 — this is what the parties are offering to daily wage labourers who ditch farming works to take part in the election campaigns. While one cannot fault the workers for taking up a bargain so good, the district’s sugarcane farmers are struggling to find labourers to work in their farms.

“We used to give the workers Rs 300 as wage and a toddy bottle per day. But the political parties give them good food, alcohol and money for working a mere two hours. They do not want to work in our farms any more,” says Saber Khan, a farmer from Narayankhed.

Most of the farmers from Sangareddy, Zahirabad, Pulkal, Narayankhed, Medak, Narsapur and many other areas of the district have irrigated sugarcane. According to the officials of Sugarcane Development, the cane has been irrigated in 5,143 hectares of Zahirabad area and 5,005 hectares in Sangareddy and Pulkal areas.

“The harvest should have started before Dasara and as much as 90 per cent of the produce should have reached factories by now. But more than 50 per cent of it is yet to be moved due to a massive shortage of workers,” says Narsimha Reddy, a farmer from Sangareddy.

He added that he had irrigated sugarcane across 11 acres of land but was unable to find workers for the last one month. “Sometimes, they go with one party in the morning and another in the afternoon,” he said. With the employment guarantee scheme increasing the daily wage and now these campaigns, it is not the best time for farmers.