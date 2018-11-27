‘Politics just a means to further business for Konda Vishweshwar Reddy’: TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leaders on Monday alleged Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy never met TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss developmental works in his constituency. “Reddy only wanted to improve his business and brought big land deals to the party. Our leaders turned down the deals,” TRS secretary Gattu Ramachandra Rao said at Telangana Bhavan on Monday.

“Reddy developed grouse against the party as this request, too, was rejected,” Ramachandra Rao claimed, saying the party would not accept those who “see politics as a business”. “It is such leaders who leave the TRS and join the Congress,” Ramachandra Rao lashed out.

Meanwhile, TRS MLC Sambhipur Raju and TRS joint secretary Pochampally Srinivas Reddy claimed Vishweshwar Reddy’s letter to the Chief Minister was nothing but a script prepared by Congress working president A Revanth Reddy to fling mud at the TRS.