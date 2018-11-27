Home States Telangana

Despite not liking ex-MLA Padma,Secunderabad may choose him over non-local Congress pick

The extent of the problems in the Secunderabad Assembly constituency, which is home to 2.33 lakh voters, is staggering.

Published: 27th November 2018 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 07:59 AM

Construction of Lalapet Road Over Bridge has been going on at a slow pace, in Hyderabad | Vinay Madapu

HYDERABAD: Though TRS ex-MLA from Secunderabad T Padma Rao Goud has been accused of doing little for the development of the constituency by electors, he is likely to win the upcoming polls as his main opposition contender is a ‘non-local’.

The extent of the problems in the Secunderabad Assembly constituency, which is home to 2.33 lakh voters, is staggering. From upper-class residents in Tarnaka, to places like Parsigutta and Warasiguda which is home to people from middle and lower income class, everybody has their share of problems. While citizens of Parsigutta, Warasiguda, Tukaram Gate Railway Under Bridge(RUB) complained of narrow roads and poor water connectivity, others alleged blatant non-development.

P Shankaramma, a resident of Lalaguda, criticised the MLA saying that he had failed to construct the double bedroom houses for poor people. “The MLA had promised to construct 10,000 double bedroom houses in the constituency. Till now they haven’t allocated funds even for a single room.” She added, “The NT Rama Rao government had constructed 300 single rooms quarters in MCH land. However, now the buildings are in dilapidated conditions.”

Another resident, S Ramesh a shopkeeper in Tukaram Gate, said, “We never saw the MLA in these four and half years. Moreover, the roads are damaged and fully congested making it tough to commute to Secunderabad.”

Despite these criticisms, the MLA candidate Padma Rao Goud is confident of his win in the constituency.As of now Padma Rao has conducted padayatras in Indira Nagar, Satya Nagar, Siripuram Colony, Laxminagar and neighbouring areas in the five divisions in Secunderabad.  He said, “People of the State aren’t ready to trust Grand Alliance political party leaders. We have done  a lot of work here. We constructed AC function halls with 10 crores. People can utilise it for free of cost. Apart from that there are Setwin centres, Junior and Degree college projects.” He added, works worth about `800 crore have been taken up and are in different stages of execution in the constituency.”

When asked about the non implementation of the 2BHK houses scheme, Padma Rao Goud said, “In my constituency, there is no  government land to construct the 2BHk houses.” Around Secunderabad constituency there are railway properties. He said that the Telangana government has already sent proposals for exchange of lands from the railway committee.

