Home States Telangana

Sirji, mere verbal assurances will not win you votes this poll season: Konampet

Villagers of Konampet in Adilabad district have had enough.

Published: 27th November 2018 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

By S Raja Reddy and U Mahesh
Express News Service

MANCHERIAL/HYDERABAD: Villagers of Konampet in Adilabad district have had enough. Every election, every contestant fighting to win from the Bellampelli constituency dangles fresh hopes in front of these villagers—proper road connectivity and renovation of the local lake. Incumbent MLA Durgam Chenniah from TRS also made a lot of promises, but all that was forgotten once he won the elections.

This time, Konampet is in no mood to make mistakes. They want their candidates to give in writing that their issues would be addressed. On Monday, the villagers stopped BJP contestant K Emajee from entering their village to campaign. They made it clear to him that he would be allowed to campaign only if he signed a bond paper promising to solve their two pressing issues—roads and water.

Emajee signed the paper after which he was allowed to campaign. Speaking to Express, villagers said that “a simple desilting of the local lake and construction of canals will solve the need of water for irrigation.” Konampet is not alone. Voters across villages and towns, sick of unkept promises, are now making politicians sign bond papers. A similar incident was reported from Jangaon recently, when TRS candidate Muthi Reddy Yadagiri Reddy was stopped from campaigning by angry voters demanding on `100 bond paper—construct proper roads, restore lakes, and ensure development works are taken up and completed on time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Elections Telangana polls Adilabad district Konampet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp