Sirji, mere verbal assurances will not win you votes this poll season: Konampet

S Raja Reddy and U Mahesh By

Express News Service

MANCHERIAL/HYDERABAD: Villagers of Konampet in Adilabad district have had enough. Every election, every contestant fighting to win from the Bellampelli constituency dangles fresh hopes in front of these villagers—proper road connectivity and renovation of the local lake. Incumbent MLA Durgam Chenniah from TRS also made a lot of promises, but all that was forgotten once he won the elections.

This time, Konampet is in no mood to make mistakes. They want their candidates to give in writing that their issues would be addressed. On Monday, the villagers stopped BJP contestant K Emajee from entering their village to campaign. They made it clear to him that he would be allowed to campaign only if he signed a bond paper promising to solve their two pressing issues—roads and water.

Emajee signed the paper after which he was allowed to campaign. Speaking to Express, villagers said that “a simple desilting of the local lake and construction of canals will solve the need of water for irrigation.” Konampet is not alone. Voters across villages and towns, sick of unkept promises, are now making politicians sign bond papers. A similar incident was reported from Jangaon recently, when TRS candidate Muthi Reddy Yadagiri Reddy was stopped from campaigning by angry voters demanding on `100 bond paper—construct proper roads, restore lakes, and ensure development works are taken up and completed on time.