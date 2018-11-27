Home States Telangana

Ex-CBI director-turned-politico to announce new party in Vijayawada

Though he deferred announcement of his political plans for now, the former CBI JD made it clear that he wold contest the next general elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 27th November 2018 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshminarayana speaking at a press conference in Hyderabad on Monday | Sathya Keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/VIJAYAWADA: Former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshminarayana on Monday deferred announcement of his new political party with Lok Satta Party founder Jayaprakash Narayan and leaders of some other parties inviting him to either join their parties or head them. Lakshminarayana, however, is likely to announce his new political outfit in Vijayawada soon.

Though he deferred announcement of his political plans for now, the former CBI JD made it clear that he wold contest the next general elections in Andhra Pradesh.When contacted by TNIE, his close aide said the new political party will be launched soon in Vijayawada. In most likelihood, the new party of Lakshminarayana will contest Lok Sabha elections in both Telugu States and may even enter poll fray in Maharashtra and Karnataka, he said.

Speaking at Meet the Press in Hyderabad, Lakshminarayana shared dais with Lok Satta Party leader Jayaprakash Narayan, Aam Aadmi Party State convenor Pothina Venkata Rama Rao and Telangana Praja Party leader Justice (retd) B Chandra Kumar.

He welcomed all like-minded people and political parties to join him. “After travelling through the 13 districts of AP, holding discussions with villagers and seeing their difficulties, I took the decision to join politics on October 6. Lok Satta Party, Aam Aadmi Party and Telangana Praja Party leaders have extended their support to me. I am open to like-minded people who will help me in taking forward the mission for corruption-free government,” he said. 

