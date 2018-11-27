Telangana elections: Unease in TDP over Chandrababu Naidu-Rahul Gandhi show

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is all set to take up election campaign in Telangana along with AICC chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday and Thursday. Some TDP leaders of Andhra Pradesh are uneasy over the development fearing that it might have a negative impact.

The TDP chief will spearhead the party poll campaign from Khammam in Telangana on Wednesday. Naidu is likely to address a joint press conference along with Rahul Gandhi and conduct a roadshow in Hyderabad.

Some AP TDP leaders say that Naidu’s joint campaign plan with Rahul Gandhi is not a good idea. They opine that it will be better for the TDP chief to take up his campaign individually instead of sharing the dais with Rahul Gandhi.

However, some leaders feel that people have already understood the political situation which necessitated the TDP to align with the Congress in the Assembly elections.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior TDP leader says Naidu’s joint campaign with AICC chief is too early. “I don’t have exact information about the visit of the party chief to Telangana. I feel that it is better for Naidu to take up campaign on his own for TDP nominees,’’ he said on condition of anonymity.

However, other TDP leaders opine that there is nothing wrong in Naidu campaigning along with the AICC chief. “When we feel there is nothing wrong in aligning with the Congress, the argument that Naidu sharing the dais with Rahul Gandhi will create a negative impact is nothing but rubbish,’’ a minister observed.

Another leader said that after the Congress leadership promised to accord the coveted Special Category Status to AP, the decision of the TDP to align with the Congress is certainly beneficial to the party and the State.