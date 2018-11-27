‘Will take responsibility for People’s Front victory or loss’: Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy said that People’s Front Government will come to power in the State on December 11 and expressed confidence that he will take complete responsibility for Peoples Front’s victory or loss.

Speaking at Meet the Press program in Hyderabad on Monday, TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy came down heavily on TRS chief saying, “KCR is the most shameless and corrupt CM in India. KCR, KTR and their family members have looted Telangana people and are trying to win elections through ill-gotten money. But defeat of TRS is certain.”

“After the election results are announced, K Chandrasekhar Rao will be confined to his farm house and KTR will flee to USA. After dissolution of Assembly, KCR claimed that TRS would win 80 seats and the alliance of opposition parties would not have any impact on his fortunes. But KCR has lost senses after Congress, TDP, TJS and CPI formed People’s Front,” said Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Uttam Kumar Reddy attacked K Chandrasekhar Rao bringing a contrast between himself and TRS chief. “KCR’s entire life is filled with lies and deception. While I was defending the country as a fighter pilot of Indian Air Force on the border, K Chandrasekhar Rao was duping people by running a fake passport and visa racket. KCR was held by Delhi police in a fake visa case. Unlike KCR, we led a good life,” fired Uttam.

KCR has no stature to speak anything on Sonia Gandhi, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

Uttam also found fault with KCR’s criticism of Sonia Gandhi. “KCR has no stature to speak anything on Sonia Gandhi. Telangana became a reality only due to Sonia Gandhi and not because of TRS which had just one MP during the passage of Telangana Bill. Sonia Gandhi preferred formation of Telangana State over facing extinction in residuary Andhra Pradesh only to keep her words. KCR is a characterless fellow. He is trying to hit headlines by criticising Sonia Gandhi whose life is full of sacrifices for the country,” said Uttam. Uttam also highlighted that TRS government has done nothing to ensure 24-hour power supply and that it was only due to the previous Congress governments that 24-hour uninterrupted power is available in Telangana.

Listing several unfulfilled promises of KCR like failure to make a Dalit CM, 12 per cent reservation for Muslims and STs, double bedroom homes construction and others, Uttam Kumar Reddy called both BJP and TRS as fascist parties destroying all the democratic institutions in the country and State.TPCC Chief Uttam clarified on the occasion that his wife Padmavati reddy was given Kodad ticket as High Command decided to give tickets to all sitting MLAs.