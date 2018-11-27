Home States Telangana

‘Will take responsibility for People’s Front victory or loss’: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Uttam Kumar Reddy attacked K Chandrasekhar Rao bringing a contrast between himself and TRS chief.

Published: 27th November 2018 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy said that People’s Front Government will come to power in the State on December 11 and expressed confidence that he will take complete responsibility for Peoples Front’s victory or loss.

Speaking at Meet the Press program in Hyderabad on Monday, TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy came down heavily on TRS chief saying, “KCR is the most shameless and corrupt CM in India. KCR, KTR and their family members have looted Telangana people and are trying to win elections through ill-gotten money. But defeat of TRS is certain.”

“After the election results are announced, K Chandrasekhar Rao will be confined to his farm house and KTR will flee to USA. After dissolution of Assembly, KCR claimed that TRS would win 80 seats and the alliance of opposition parties would not have any impact on his fortunes. But KCR has lost senses after Congress, TDP, TJS and CPI formed People’s Front,” said  Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Uttam Kumar Reddy attacked K Chandrasekhar Rao bringing a contrast between himself and TRS chief. “KCR’s entire life is filled with lies and deception. While I was defending the country as a fighter pilot of Indian Air Force on the border, K Chandrasekhar Rao was duping people by running a fake passport and visa racket. KCR was held by Delhi police in a fake visa case. Unlike KCR, we led a good life,” fired Uttam.

KCR has no stature to speak anything on Sonia Gandhi, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

Uttam also found fault with KCR’s criticism of Sonia Gandhi. “KCR  has no stature to speak anything on Sonia Gandhi. Telangana became a  reality only due to Sonia Gandhi and not because of TRS which had just one MP during the passage of Telangana Bill. Sonia Gandhi preferred  formation of Telangana State over facing extinction in residuary Andhra Pradesh only to keep her words. KCR is a characterless fellow. He is  trying to hit headlines by criticising Sonia Gandhi whose life is full of sacrifices for the country,” said Uttam. Uttam also highlighted that TRS government has done nothing to ensure 24-hour power supply and that it was only due to the previous Congress governments that 24-hour uninterrupted power is available in Telangana.

Listing several unfulfilled promises of KCR like failure to make a Dalit CM, 12 per cent reservation for Muslims and STs, double bedroom homes construction and others, Uttam Kumar Reddy called both BJP and TRS as fascist parties destroying all the democratic institutions in the country and State.TPCC Chief Uttam clarified on the occasion that his wife Padmavati reddy was given Kodad ticket as High Command decided to give tickets to all sitting MLAs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana elections Telangana polls Uttam Kumar Reddy Telangana Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp