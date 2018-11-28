Home States Telangana

Hyderabad High Court sets aside election of Madakasira TDP MLA

Justice T Sunil Chowdary was allowing the election petition filed by M Thippe Swamy with a plea to declare the election of Eranna from Madakasira segment as illegal.

Published: 28th November 2018 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a setback to TDP MLA K Eranna from Madakasira Assembly constituency in Anantapur district of AP, the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday set aside his election from the said constituency for failing to mention in the election affidavit the case details pending against him and that his wife was a government employee. The Court declared the petitioner M Thippe Swamy as an MLA elected from Madakasira segment.

Failure to disclose the required details in the election affidavit amounts to suppression of facts. As per the provisions of the Representation of People’s Act, the person concerned was not eligible to continue as MLA, the court noted.

Justice T Sunil Chowdary was allowing the election petition filed by M Thippe Swamy with a plea to declare the election of Eranna from Madakasira segment as illegal.

In the 2014 general elections, Thippe Swamy contested from Madakasira segment on YSRC  ticket and lost to Eranna who contested on TDP ticket. In June 2014, he filed a petition before the High Court against Eranna’s election stating that the latter had failed to mention the details relating to pending criminal case and the fact that his wife was a government employee. 

Eranna submitted that non-disclosure of details was not intentional, but it was a mistake committed by the persons who have filled the nomination papers. In fact, the TDP has given the B-form to him in the last minute, hence could not see whether all details were mentioned in the affidavit. Eranna submitted that his wife was an employee at the time of issue of election notification, but later resigned to the job. Hence, his  wife’s details were not mentioned in the affidavit, he added.

Referring to the case pending against him, Eranna said that it was a case registered against him at Kodugu police station in Karnataka in 2002 and it does not come under the purview of the Representation of People Act. 

After hearing the case, Justice Sunil Chowdary, refused to consider the arguments of Eranna.  He said as per provisions of the Act, every candidate has to disclose all the required details in the election affidavit at the time of filing nomination papers. Failure to mention such details amounts to suppression of facts.  As per the Act, the judge set aside his elections and allowed the petition by declaring Thippe Swamy as MLA elect from seat. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP MLA Hyderabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp