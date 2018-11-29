Is TRS party losing faith in Zahirabad MP BB Patil?

Krishna P By

Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: As the Assembly polls are expected to wrap up in less than a fortnight, elections to the Parliamentary constituencies in the State are now slowly gaining importance. Zahirabad, one of the 17 parliamentary constituencies of the State, is the one gathering most attention. TRS leader BB Patil currently represents Zahirabad and the topic of discussion is if he will be given another chance to contest from the seat.

During his campaigns ahead of the December 12 polls, TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao has been consistently seeking votes for both the Legislative Assembly as well as the Parliamentary elections. In Medak, while he has sought a margin of at least five lakh to TRS’ Medak Assembly constituency candidate K Prabhakar Reddy, he refrained from mentioning BB Patil’s name.

During his election meeting on November 20, he hinted that Prabhakar will be given the ticket. Even while addressing the public he sought support for Prabhakar, on Wednesday in Sangareddy. On Wednesday, KCR addressed poll meetings in Narayankhed, Zahirabad, Andole constituencies under Zahirabad parliamentary constituency, but did not even mention BB Patil’s name.