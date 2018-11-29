Home States Telangana

Hyderabad HC: Why issue Preventive Detention Act against Yadadri brothel owners?

Published: 29th November 2018 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Finding  fault with the police for issuing orders under the Preventive Detention Act against the women running brothel houses in temple town of Yadadri, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday said that the said activities would fall under the law and order issue. Petitioners’ counsel told the court that the police have issued orders under the PD Act without giving scope for the accused women to seek bail. 

The government counsel Srikanth Reddy submitted that a division bench was already dealing with an inquiry where several issues were coming into light into a PIL case about child prostitution in Yadadri.  Besides, the public health was adversely affected due to the prostitution.

Taking the above issues into consideration the police have issued the detention orders, he added.

Refusing to consider with the submissions of the government pleader, the bench said it was not proper to issue orders under the PD Act against those running prostitution centres. No woman desires to enter such a profession willingly, but were compelled to enter for their livelihood, the bench observed.

TAGS
Hyderabad HC Yadadri brothels Yadadri Preventive Detention Act

