180 private hospitals to boycott Telangana Aarogyasri, EHS from December 1

However, members of TANHA said that they cannot afford to continue.

Published: 30th November 2018 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: People from economically weaker backgrounds, government employees who avail medical services under Aarogyasri Health Scheme or Employee Health Scheme have a great inconvenience ahead beginning Saturday after over 180 hospitals in the State will refrain from offering in-patient services, such as dialysis, surgeries such as stent placement, neurosurgeries, under the scheme. 

Members of Telangana Aarogyasri Network Hospitals Association (TANHA) who would observe the boycott said that in a day they attend over 4,000 cases of crucial medical procedures. Now, the people will have to opt for either government or super speciality hospitals which continue to implement the schemes. While being already overburdened, superintendent of government tertiary hospitals and officials in the Health department say government hospitals will handle the extra load. The officials reasoned that as the hospitals boycotting the schemes are located across the State, the patient load will also get distributed. 

TANHA members have boycotted out-patient services from November 20 demanding Aarogyasri Health Care Trust (AHCT) to clear pending bills, with a threat of boycotting in-patient services as well. 

All except 40 of a total of nearly 220 private hospitals part of TANHA will boycott the schemes. Most of them are located on the city outskirts. Since corporate hospitals are not close by, people opt for private hospitals to avail out or in-patient services. 

While key people in corporate hospitals have said that due to election season, stress on government will not yield favourable result, they chose to continue services despite pending bills. However, members of TANHA said that they cannot afford to continue.

