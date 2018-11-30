Telangana elections: A vote for Bandi Srinivas, a vote for ‘suffering husbands’?

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The ‘beaten-down’ husband is out to win this time. Bandi Srinivas, president of Bharya Baditula Sangam (Victims of Wives), was found canvassing for votes at a labourers’ adda in Karimnagar on Thursday morning.

Carrying a pot (his allotted symbol) and a photo frame as a placard, the self-proclaimed champion of ‘poor husbands’ appealed to the voters to support him in the ensuing Assembly elections, at least for the sake of all men ‘suffering’ at the hands of their wives.

Srinivas got married in the year 2010, but was betrayed by his wife and her family, he claims. “She was already married when she tied the knot with me. Nobody informed me about this. My father died from the humiliation we had to face. The disputes between the families are still continuing in the court. I was almost ruined because of all this,” Srinivas told Express.

He founded the association after this “terrible experience” he added. Reportedly, as many as 75,343 persons have enrolled in the Bharya Baditula Sangam from across the State. “This is a testament that there are many more men like me,” he stated.

“My primary demand is that a National Men’s Commission should be constituted. Wives who file false dowry cases should be given the same punishment that men are being given,” Srinivas said. Claiming that he was supporting about 24,000 men suffering due to their wives in the erstwhile Karimnagar district, he urged the men of the constituency to vote for him.

“I am soon planning a public meeting in Karimnagar to highlight the issues of my supporters,” he said.