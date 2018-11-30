Telangana elections: Religion at the centre of BJP manifesto

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP has not surprised anyone with its manifesto. The 40-page document, which was released on Thursday, is garnished generously with issues like cow protection, gaushalas and subsidies for temple visits. The icing on the cake is its promise to distribute one lakh cows in the State during festivals and special occasions.

While other parties are going gaga over free housing for the poor, the saffron party has promised to create a 5-acre central cow shed in every mandal in the State. It has not mentioned where the land for the project will come from. It has also claimed that the cost of pilgrimages to Kailash Mana Sarovar, Kashi, and Puri Kshetra will be subsidised for the elderly.

While judicial pendency is taking a toll on criminal cases, the saffron party has proposed to establish an exclusive court to protect temples that are under disputes. It will also create an exclusive commission to protect temple lands and has also promised to strengthen the Hindu Dharmika Parishad in the State. Ironically, these promises come on the heels of BJP president Amit Shah’s allegations that Congress had prepared a “minority exclusive” manifesto.

Tall promises

Even as the Congress-led People’s Front is facing a backlash for announcing that it would bring fuel under the ambit of GST, BJP has promised to cut Rs 10 off the price of petrol and diesel in the State. It has said that the State government would bear the burden. As if that was not enough to create a dent on State exchequer, the party says it would not consider alcohol as a “revenue model.”

In what seems like a ‘threat’ akin to prohibition, the manifesto says: “BJP promises to restrict the sale of alcohol and alter the time of sale. It also will ensure that not a single belt shop exists in the State.” These two proposals will take a massive hit on the State’s finances, which already has a whopping deficit of Rs 22 lakh crore.

When asked about the financial crunch the move could cause, the party’s manifesto committee chairman NVSS Prabhakar said, “the financial considerations have been taken into account.”