Hyderabad HC sends notices to Speaker and defected AP MLAs who crossed over from YSRC to ruling TDP

HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure at the respondent ministers and MLAs of Andhra Pradesh state for failure to file their counter-affidavits in spite of court direction eight months ago, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Thursday once again issued notices to them (who had defected from YSR Congress party to the ruling TDP) to show cause as to why the PIL filed against them should not be admitted. The bench also issued a notice to the respondent Assembly Speaker in the case.

Without relation with the hearing of a similar petition by the Supreme Court Constitution bench, the High Court would decide the present case in accordance with the existing provisions of law, the bench noted.

The bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt was dealing with the PIL filed by A Venkata Rambabu, ex-MLA from Markapuram in Prakasam district, with a plea to declare the defected MLAs as ‘ineligible’ and for cancellation of posts of those who were given cabinet berths after their defection to ruling party.

The petitioner sought their disqualification under the Anti Defection Law. As many as 22 MLAs who have won on YSRC ticket in 2014 election have joined the ruling TDP between March 1, 2016, and Nov 27, 2017, of them four have become state ministers.

While allowing the miscellaneous petitions, the bench said that it will decide the “defections” issue as per the existing laws. The bench issued notices to respondents and adjourned the hearing by two weeks.