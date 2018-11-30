Home States Telangana

Hyderabad HC sends notices to Speaker and defected AP MLAs who crossed over from YSRC to ruling TDP

The bench also issued notice to the respondent Assembly Speaker in the case. 

Published: 30th November 2018 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure at the respondent ministers and MLAs of Andhra Pradesh state for failure to file their counter-affidavits in spite of court direction eight months ago, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Thursday once again issued notices to them (who had defected from YSR Congress party to the ruling TDP) to show cause as to why the PIL filed against them should not be admitted. The bench also issued a notice to the respondent Assembly Speaker in the case. 

Without relation with the hearing of a similar petition by the Supreme Court Constitution bench, the High Court would decide the present case in accordance with the existing provisions of law, the bench noted.

The bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt was dealing with the PIL filed by A Venkata Rambabu, ex-MLA from Markapuram in Prakasam district, with a plea to declare the defected MLAs as ‘ineligible’ and for cancellation of posts of those who were given cabinet berths after their defection to ruling party.

The petitioner sought their disqualification under the Anti Defection Law. As many as 22 MLAs who have won on YSRC ticket in 2014 election have joined the ruling TDP between March 1, 2016, and Nov 27, 2017, of them four have become state ministers. 

While allowing the miscellaneous petitions, the bench said that it will decide the “defections” issue as per the existing laws. The bench issued notices to respondents and adjourned the hearing by two weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad High Court YSRC TDP Defected AP MLA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp