Telangana elections: Why Suhasini? Couldn’t Lokesh babu be given Kukatpally ticket? asks TRS leader KT Rama Rao

TRS leader KT Rama Rao, in his usual style, spent more time attacking TDP and the People’s Front on Thursday than talking about what his party aims to deliver if elected for a second term.

TRS leader K Taraka Rama Rao campaigns for his party in Kukatpally Assembly constituency on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leader KT Rama Rao, in his usual style, spent more time attacking TDP and the People’s Front on Thursday than talking about what his party aims to deliver if elected for a second term. “Why was Nara Lokesh not fielded from Kukatpally, and why was Nandamuri Suhasini made the scapegoat?” he wondered. 

Addressing a road show in Kukatpally, KTR said: “If TDP president Chandrababu Naidu has real affection towards Telangana, he should have fielded his son Lokesh from Kukatpally. TDP will be defeated in Kukatpally. Naidu knows that which is why he has fielded Suhasini.” He claimed this was also an attempt to “seal the political future” of Suhasini’s brothers -- Jr NTR and Kalyanram.    

“If Naidu is sincere, he should have inducted Suhasini in the AP Cabinet,” Rama Rao said while calling upon the Seemandhra people in Kukatpally to support TRS. Reacting to Naidu’s statements from Wednesday, when he said he had never hurt Telangana, KTR said: “He was caught red-handed while trying to purchase TRS MLAs.”

The Sircilla-based leader said that everyone in Telangana was living in harmony,  like ‘brothers and sisters’. “TRS has no problems with people from Seemandhra. Our fight is with Chandrababu Naidu and his Telugu Desam Party,” said Rama Rao. 

Rama Rao also took a dig at Congress, which, according to him, was promising voters the moon. “I appeal to all to not believe in these false assurances,” he said.

