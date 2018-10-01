Home States Telangana

BJP chief Amit Shah to address public rally in Telangana on October 10

Shah had kicked off the party's campaign for the assembly polls by addressing a meeting at Mahabubnagar on September 15.

Published: 01st October 2018 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah (File | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: BJP's campaign for the coming Assembly elections in Telangana is expected to get a boost with party president Amit Shah addressing a public meeting at Karimnagar on October 10.

"Sri Amit Shah ji Karimnagar public meeting on 10th Oct 2019," BJP's Telangana unit president K Laxman said in a media release Monday.

In his speech,he had attacked the TRS regime in Telangana for bringing in early elections and for not implementing the party's 2014 election promises like making a Dalit leader the Chief Minister.

Laxman had earlier said the party's national leaders, including Union Ministers, would also take part in the campaign. Accordingly, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani had addressed a meeting for women, organised by the party at Chegunta near here last week.

BJP has announced that it would go it alone in the Assembly polls. The polls were originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections next year.

However, the assembly was dissolved prematurely last month which necessitated elections ahead of schedule. The election schedule is yet to be announced.

