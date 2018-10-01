Home States Telangana

Even teachers must learn, says AICTE in latest policy

Balakrishna Reddy, President, Telangana Technical Institutions Employees Association finds the policy framework ‘more like a skeleton’.

Published: 01st October 2018 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 02:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Sadaf Aman
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The latest among a slew of measures undertaken by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to revamp country’s technical education is a policy designed to boost the competency of the faculty. AICTE has made it mandatory for all aspiring teachers, who want to teach at technical institutions, to undertake a semester-long teacher-training certification programme.

A person will not be hired to teach at any technical institution, like an engineering college, unless s/he undergoes this mandatory course under this policy which is scheduled to be implemented from this academic year.

The teaching community and institute management bodies have lauded the policy which, they say, will help new teachers in understanding how to formulate the lesson plans, lab and research work and also help the in-service teachers to upgrade their skill set, as the completing eight-module course is mandatory for receiving a promotion.

However, despite its good intentions, the policy is being criticised for not being specific enough especially about who will conduct the faculty development training and the mode in which it will be done. Moreover, as the current academic year has already begun, there is skepticism about its implementation from this year itself.

Balakrishna Reddy, President, Telangana Technical Institutions Employees Association finds the policy framework ‘more like a skeleton’. “We don’t know if the programme will be free or paid and what will be the kind of support colleges will provide. Furthermore, the said course requires around 45 days of a semester which will be difficult to allot because the academic year has already begun. It would be better if they revised the policy and implemented it from 2019 onward”, he said.

Dr Srini Bhupalam, chairman, NRI Institute of Technology has already sent out notices to its teachers about the mandatory training programme. However, he finds the six-month training tedious for the existing faculty with their current workload of teaching and assessment and wants the duration extended to at least one year. “It would have been better if the direction had come during summer vacation,” he added.
Meanwhile, the policy has brought some hope for senior faculty in engineering colleges that have faced mass layoffs in the past few months due to reduction in the teacher-student ratio from 1:20 to 1:15.

A lecturer who was shown the door by a top engineering college and is presently teaching at a second-tier college in Secunderabad at half of his previous pay, told Express that if the training is paid, mandatory and only for faculty falling in 0-5 years experience bracket, colleges might stop recruiting freshers and demand only those with ten-plus years of experience.

‘Learning for teachers is lifelong’
Speaking at the Maulana Azad Urdu University last month, AICTE chairman, Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe had emphasised that learning for teachers should be lifelong and mandatory for recruitment as well as their promotion. The policy document reads that the in-service training programme will be requirement-specific to the teachers, conducted at various levels of their career, but does not mention if it will be linked to giving out promotions.

‘Universal human values’ are priority
“Training in human values through an appropriate process of self-exploration happens to be the most important component of the training of teachers,” the policy reads. After school teachers, faculty of technical institutions will are to absorb ‘universal human values’.

Mixed feelings among students for latest induction program
Another new initiative AICTE introduced in the current year is that of a three-week long induction for freshers in technical institutions. While the regulatory body swears by its necessity, it has evoked a mixed response from students.   Jameel Hussain, a first-year polytechnic student feels the time spent in induction programme which a large number of students give a miss after the initial few days could be put to better use if classes are conducted instead of the programme. 

While the AICTE mandates the programme to be a combination of motivation talks, interactions with renowned persons, yoga, games, student-faculty interaction, field trips, etc., according to students the programme mostly involves 8-hours of listening to uninspiring lectures.  TM Aravind, another student, found that the events where students were given a chance to speak were interesting. “It help me overcome stage fear and gave an opportunity to interact with fellow students and faculty also,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AICTE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament