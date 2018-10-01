IT minister KT Rama Rao rekindles Telangana sentiment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has never compromised anything for the benefit of Telangana people no matter who threatened him. If one vote for TRS, it will go to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao but if the same vote is for Congress, then it will travel to New Delhi. If by mistake, you vote for TDP, it will go to Amaravathi. And, if you vote for Professor Kodandaram, you don’t know where the vote will go as it has no address,” Rama Rao said while addressing new entrants of Arya Vysya community members from Kamareddy, who joined the TRS party on Sunday.

Rekindling the Telangana sentiment that steamed the TRS to form a government in 2014 elections, IT minister KT Rama Rao recollected the suicide of police constable Kishtayya who shot himself and died in Kamareddy during the peak of Telangana movement agitation in 2013.

“You all know about Kishtayya from Kamareddy. He climbed up a tower, shot himself and died, you all saw it. Unlike Shabeer Ali, Jana Reddy, and N Uttam Kumar Reddy who hung to their posts like bats, K Chandrasekhar Rao did not cling to posts. When required, he even wrestled with the clutches of death through his deekhsa,” said Rama Rao.

Leaving no stone unturned in slamming the Opposition, Rama Rao cautioned the people on the perils if the Congress-led grand alliance wins to power.

“There is no wrong in forming an alliance, even we formed an alliance with the Congress earlier. The reason then was because Congress president at Karimnagar said that she knew what was in the hearts of people and that it was for a separate Telangana state,” Rama Rao said.

“Will not self-governance, the basis on which TS has been created wasted? The several projects that the TRS government has started will be stalled besides halting the growth of the State,” he added and urged the intellectuals to weigh the good work of TRS and corner the grand alliance.

Referring to Professor K Jayashankar, Rama Rao said: “etti kaina matti kaina manode undali”, meaning no matter in life or death a local person should be there. Taking potshots at Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) chief Professor Kodandaram, Rama Rao reminded the gathering that TJS would contest in all 119 assembly seats.

“For someone like Kodandaram who has been part of the Telangana agitation, I want to question him on his part to hand-shake with the Congress and TDP. If his ambition was to achieve the aspirations of martyrs of Telangana, was it not the Congress who killed these martyrs?”