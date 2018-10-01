Home States Telangana

Nightingale’s letters forgotten again?

The other reason, sources say, is the ongoing bifurcation process of the archives, which also has been in the ropes from the time the State came into being.

Published: 01st October 2018 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

Poet and freedom fighter. Sarojini Naidu (File photo| EPS)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The priceless literary trove that Hyderabad stumbled upon, bang in the middle of Monda market more than two months ago, seems to have ventured into forgotten territory yet again. The recovered documents which include correspondences between Sarojini Naidu, Mohammed Ali Jinnah’s wife Rattanbai Jinnah, old photos and a private album of Sarojini Naidu among other things still lie in 10-15 rusted, dilapidated almirahs.

Sources claim that works on the archive, which were initially supposed to begin in July itself, were delayed because of the extension of the tenure of State Archives and Research Institute (SARI) director Zareena Parveen. Parveen, who was set to retire in 2015, has had her tenure extended since then.

The other reason, sources say, is the ongoing bifurcation process of the archives, which also has been on the ropes from the time the State came into being. As of now, SARI has completed the segregation of documents and the documents that belong to AP would be handed over once the bifurcation formally takes place.

Speaking to Express, Zareena Parveen said, “We have sent a proposal of `3-4 lakh to the Chairman of the Sarojini Naidu Memorial Trust (SNMT), following the acceptance of which the works would start.” The SNMT, which is the original custodian of the documents, comes under the Endowments Department.

Parveen said that they need an open space for conducting the archiving process, and that they have made a mention of it in the proposal. SARI would also need a data operator for its digitisation, she said.The cataloging and segregation would take at least three-four months, and Parveen claims that it is a tough job. “Very few people like to dabble in dust,” she said.Sources say that after the completion of the process it would be housed in Golden Threshold.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sarojini Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament