Home States Telangana

No ‘velugu’ on the details: Families contradict health officials’ statements

While the patients are happy that the treatment being provided to them at LVPEI is free, they express concern over their inability to pay for follow-up treatments.

Published: 01st October 2018 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 02:14 AM   |  A+A-

By K Shiva Shanker
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While officials in the State Health department claim that the 17 patients who developed complications after undergoing cataract surgeries at a hospital in Warangal were screened under the National Programme for Control of Blindness (NPCB), and not the State government’s Kanti Velugu (KV) scheme, families of the victims claim otherwise.

At least four families told this reporter that the patients had gotten their eyes examined at a Kanti Velugu camp in Warangal. According to them, the doctors referred the patients to Jaya Nursing Home in the city.
Express is in possession of a document, dated September 11, pertaining to B Sarojana, one of the patients who is undergoing treatment at LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) in Hyderabad. Through this document, titled ‘Kanti Velugu Eye Screening Medical Record’, it is clear that she was screened at a KV camp in Warangal. At the bottom of the record, the words ‘Jaya Hospital’ is written in Telugu script. Families of three other patients, M Rajaiah, Janaki and K Sarojana, corroborated these claims.

However, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare DR G Srinivasa Rao maintained that all the patients had undergone screening and surgeries as part of NPCB and not under Kanti Velugu scheme.  
On September 26, out of 19 patients who were operated at Jaya Nursing Home, 17 of them developed Endophthalmitis. They were taken to LVPEI on September 27.  Director Rao said eight of these patients have regained their vision and will be discharged on Monday.

While the patients are happy that the treatment being provided to them at LVPEI is free, they express concern over their inability to pay for follow-up treatments.

Meanwhile, leaders from Telangana Telugu Desam Party (TTDP) and Communist party of India (CPI) demanded the government announce a compensation of `5 lakh to the patients. TTDP president L Ramana said, “We will organise a protest at Pragathi Bhavan to demand caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to announce compensation,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cataract surgeries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament