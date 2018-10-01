Rahul, ​Sonia likely to train their guns on KCR at his home turf Gajwel

J Deepthi Nandan Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If the discussions going on in the Telangana Congress are to be believed, then Congress top guns Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi may train their guns on TRS chief KCR, from Gajwel constituency itself, which was represented by KCR in the recently dismissed Legislative Assembly.

While it has been already decided that Sonia and Rahul will extensively campaign in Telangana, with each leader addressing not less than three public meetings, clarity is yet to dawn on the locations.

Many locations like Karimnagar, Warangal, Mahabubnagar, Hyderabad, Nalgonda, Jangaon and others are being discussed by the TPCC leaders. But what is rousing curiosity is Gajwel, which is represented by caretaker CM KCR. It has been suggested by party leaders as a potential place to begin Sonia and Rahul’s campaign.

“While probable locations for Sonia and Rahul’s public meetings are yet to be decided, Gajwel is being discussed as one of the potential destinations. TPCC will make a list of likely places where top leaders can address and submit it to high command. While leaders from across Telangana are vying to propose their own city and district to TPCC’s Campaign Committee for Gandhis’ campaign, there is a widespread approval among everyone about Gajwel. As TRS leadership has been attacking Congress leaders and cadre on a personal level, in a never before way, a campaign meeting at Gajwel will surely deter TRS bosses and boost morale of Congress cadres,” said a senior leader and member of TPCC’s Campaign Committee.

According to party insiders, AICC leaders who have been entrusted with Telangana Congress, have been regularly updating about cases and personal attacks being made on Congress leaders either directly by TRS government or with its backing. In this backdrop, Congress High Command is said to be determined to send clear signals to TRS bosses that it is watching all the developments and warn of consequences, in their Telangana campaign.

Congress might kickstart its election campaign with either Rahul’s or Sonia’s public meeting in the second week of October. Besides public meetings, Gandhis will also participate in roadshows. According to the initial discussions, TPCC has decided to hold at least two meetings with at least two top leaders, in Northern, Central and Southern parts of Telangana, to galvanise party cadres all over the State.

Priyanka Gandhi might also chip in this time

The icing on the cake for Telangana Congress: Even Priyanka Gandhi may chip in this time, though clarity is yet to dawn on her participation.“Priyanka Gandhi’s resemblance to Indira Gandhi and her glamour will definitely boost Congress’s campaign in Telangana. We have already explained to this High Command and waiting for the response,” said a senior leader of Telangana Congress.