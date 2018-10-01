Home States Telangana

Release water to fill tanks under Sriram Sagar project: CM K Chandrashekar Rao

According to a press note issued on Sunday, Sriram Sagar Project currently has 65  TMC of water, while Lower Maneru Dam has 8 TMC.

Published: 01st October 2018 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 02:44 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao ordered irrigation officials to release water for 7.30 lakh acre ayacut under Sriram Sagar Project’s first phase and to fill all the tanks under Sriram Sagar Project’s second phase. He also ordered them to release water to Palakurti and Gundala manuals through  Devadula Project.

“CM has ordered the release water through Sriram Sagar Project to protect crops. We have reviewed the water levels in the Sriram Sagar project and ordered officials to release water. Water will be released to about 5 lakh acres on the upper side of Lower Maneru Dam and 2.30 lakh acre on the lower side of Lower Maneru Dam.”

“244 tanks falling under Sriram Sagar Project’s second phase will also be supplied water,” said Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao, after conducting a review with Irrigation officials on Saturday.

According to a press note issued on Sunday, Sriram Sagar Project currently has 65  TMC of water, while Lower Maneru Dam has 8 TMC. Irrigation Minister has ordered officials to release water through ‘on and off’ method as 18 TMC  more water is needed to supply water to all the 5 lakh acre ayacut on the upper side of Lower Maneru Dam.

Irrigation Minister also directed officials to ensure that water is released to tanks in Palakurti and Gundala mandals, as drought situations are prevailing in these areas.

