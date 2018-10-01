Revanth Reddy’s roadshow welcomed with open arms

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy’s tour across Kamareddy Assembly constituency as part of his roadshow comes in the wake of several Congress party members joining the TRS party in the constituency.

The roadshow held on Sunday received huge response across Kamareddy with party cadre and sympathisers lining up to show their support for the party’s fight against TRS.

Addressing the meeting Reddy spoke highly of former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy and his welfare schemes like Rajiv Arogya Sri. He urged party activists to work towards bringing Congress victory in the constituency. Assuring that the Congress candidate in Kamareddy Mohammed Ali Shabbir would receive a fine place in the cabinet, in case of the party’s victory in the State, he said, “Shabbir Ali will be given a seat in the assembly after our victory. I assure you that we will implement all the public demands stated in our election manifesto.”

Speaking on the occasion, Shabbir Ali said that KCR and his family are enforcing their ‘fiefdom’ on people. Congress alone can save democracy in the State, he exhorted.