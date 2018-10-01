Telangana BJP president Laxman goes live on Facebook

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a growing trend of using social media for interacting with a wide range of netizens, BJP State president K Laxman held a Facebook interactive live session on Sunday.

Discussing the various aspects that have to be included in the manifesto, he said that a Komaram Bheem statue would be erected at Tank Bund. “We are committed about having a Komaram Bheem statue to whom our Union Minister for HRD Prakash Javadekar, in his recent visit, paid tributes to. We will certainly construct a statue in his memory,” said Laxman, while replying to a request made by a netizen.

On requests made to tackle issues of minorities staying in the Gulf countries, Laxman said,“The issues of people from Telangana staying in the gulf is immense. An exclusive corporation would be set up and those who are being fooled by private consultancies will be seriously looked into and aided,” he said.

Around 1,600 comments were received in a one-hour discussion. “We have named our manifesto as People’s Manifesto. It will be visionary, in every sense, and will build the Telangana of everyone’s aspirations for the future, while upholding the sentiment of the State,” he said.