‘Telangana received normal rainfall this monsoon’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the four rain-bearing months between June and September come to an end, the overall picture for Telangana looks good this year, as a normal rainfall is recorded for this monsoon season.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the actual rainfall recorded in the State from start of monsoon season on June 1 till September 30 was 742.4 millimeter (mm), just about 2 percent lower than the average 759.2 mm.

At the district level, however, the situation of monsoon rains this year is very bad in at least 10 districts. While districts located in northern and eastern parts of the State like Asifabad, Adilabad, Peddapalle or Khammam have recorded rainfalls in excess or normal levels, districts in southern parts of the state like Sangareddy, Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Malkajgiri were left parched for better rains.