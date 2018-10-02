Blindness issue: Patients referred back to Jaya Nursing Home  

K Shiva Shanker By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Usually, when patients are discharged from a hospital, it is on a happy note and filled with hope. But the family members of the eight patients, who were admitted at LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) when they developed inflammatory condition after cataract surgery at Jaya Nursing Home, are now even more tensed as, after being discharged from LVPEI, they have been asked to go back to Jaya Nursing Home for consultation, where the cataract surgery went horribly wrong resulting in inflammatory condition in 17 patients.

While speaking to the media immediately after stepping out of LVPEI on Monday evening, the family members shuddered recalling the tensed moments they had on September 27 at Jaya Nursing Home.

On September 26, out of 19 patients who were operated for cataract at Jaya Nursing Home, 17 of them developed Endophthalmitis leading to burning sensation and swelling. They got to know about it when they were asked to come to the nursing home on September 27.

Immediately, they were rushed to LVPEI. After providing treatment, eight of them were discharged on Monday evening and the rest are still at the eye institute. Though the patients have partially regained vision or still have blurred vision, their attendants were worried to go back to the nursing home.

“While discharging, we were asked to come back for next round of consultation at LVPEI on October 4, and doctors there asked us to go to Jaya Nursing Home for consultation for the next two days. It is at this nursing home the issue (inflammatory condition in eye) started. My father (M Rajaiah) recovered by 50 per cent. Why is he referred to the same nursing home when recovery is pending?” questioned M Sateesh, whose father was discharged on Monday evening after undergoing treatment for the inflammatory condition at LVPEI.

Officials from the State Health department said that the eight patients were discharged on Monday as they have recovered. “We were assured that LVPEI doctors will stay in contact with those at the nursing home throughout the follow-up treatment and asked us not to worry. We wanted my mother to undergo treatment at LVPEI till she regains vision completely. Right now, she is able to see partially,” said K Hari, whose mother K Sarojana too was discharged on Monday.

The discharge summary of one of the patients issued by LVPEI states that ‘The patient’s discharge process is planned in consultation with patient and, or family.’ While earlier the Health department officials claimed that the patients were not screened under Kanti Velugu, family members contradicted to by showing Kanti Velugu Medical Records of the patients.