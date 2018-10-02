Complete counselling for LPCET within 4 weeks: High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure over the delay in counselling for LPCET-2018 (Language Pandit Common Entrance Test), Hyderabad High Court on Monday directed the officials concerned to take up counselling within four weeks. The Court also pulled up the officials for making the students run around the courts on the issue.

Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was passing this interim order in the petition filed by S Balaraju and other candidates seeking directions to the authorities to conduct counselling immediately. Petitioners’ counsel NS Arjun Kumar had earlier told the court that 4,245 candidates have applied for LPCET-2018 in Telangana, of which 2,700 candidates have qualified in the entrance test in the results announced on June 3. Despite announcing the results three months ago the authorities have not taken up counselling till date, he pointed out and said that the LPCET-2018 was completed in Andhra Pradesh and classes have already begun.

The Court had earlier directed TS principal secretary to school education, chairman and convener of LPCET (Language Pandit Common Entrance Test), SCERT and NCERT to give an explanation by Monday regarding the delay. On Monday, the petitioners’ counsel told the court that the students may lose this academic year if there was further delay in counselling. In fact, there was no LPCET for the last three years.

The government counsel replied that there was no affiliation to some of the colleges of the total 47 institutions in the state. After hearing both sides, the judge directed the authorities concerned to take up LPCET counselling in four weeks.