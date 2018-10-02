Home States Telangana

Congress intensifies its protest against Karimangar MLA Gangula Kamalakar over poll code violation

Following the complaint, the  One Town police registered a case against Gangula Kamalakar and other the organisers for conducting a meeting without taking any permission.

02nd October 2018

Karimangar MLA Gangula Kamalakar. (Official Website)

KARIMNAGAR: The Congress party has intensified its efforts to expose the TRS leaders over violation of election model code of conduct, leading to a case being registered against Karimangar MLA Gangula Kamalakar. DCC president Katakam Mruthyunjayam has brought to the notice of District Collector and Election Officer Sarfaraz Ahmed and Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy, the issue of model code of conduct violations by the TRS leaders during a public meeting organised in at Bhagathnagar X Roads on Sunday night. 

Following the complaint, the  One Town police registered a case against Gangula Kamalakar and other the organisers for conducting a meeting without taking any permission. District Election officer Sarfaraz Ahmed is also said to have taken a serious note of the Telangana Samskritika Vibhagam’s participation in the meeting.

He had already ordered an enquiry and instructed the concerned authorities to collect photos and video clips and to launch a thorough investigation into the matter. Meanwhile, Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed informed Express that after receiving an enquiry report an appropriate action would be taken against the erring TRS leaders. 

The folk singers belonged to Telangana Samskritika Vibhagam, meanwhile, reportedly told the officials that they performed following the directions from their chairman Rasamai Balakishan. 

