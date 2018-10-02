Home States Telangana

Deccan Development Society wants political parties to promote dryland farming

Employing close to 75 women in villages, the DDS taught women the nutritious benefits of millets and how to cook them.

Published: 02nd October 2018 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 05:29 AM

Jowar agriculture crop Sorghum

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Deccan Development Society (DDS) released a ‘’Manifesto for Millets’’ and urged the political parties and politicians to promote dryland crops. Talking about the nutritious value of dryland crops like Jowar, Bajra, Raagi and Foxtail millet, the DDS plans to release this manifesto to all political parties in the State. 

Discussing measures like declaring water and power bonus for millet farmers, and how, by growing millets, the farmers help reduce chemical pollution in the soil and air, PV Satheesh Director, Development Society urged parties to come up with a constructive plan towards implementing such measures. 

“Allocating up to `10,000 per acre for every millet farmer growing millet on his/her land will be a true Rythu Bandhu that benefits both the millet farmer as well as general population”, he said. The DDS has adopted several innovative ways to reintroduce millets to people.

Employing close to 75 women in villages, the DDS taught women the nutritious benefits of millets and how to cook them.  

With the help of Food Scientists like G. Bharghavi, the DDS has also helped close to 10 women headed by Sharada to learn to prepare up to 45 varieties of dishes with just four millets within 10 days. Reflecting upon how people in Telangana consumed millets it the past, he wanted the government to introduce millet meals for women and children in Anganwadi and mid-day meal schemes. 

