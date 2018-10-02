Have serious doubts on Telangana CEO’s impartiality, says State Congress chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Congress leaders met Chief Secretary SK Joshi and Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar on Monday and complained about violations of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by the TRS Government. A delegation of TPCC members, under the leadership of TPCCs Campaign Committee chief Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, met the officials and explained how TRS leaders were participating in official programs and how advertisements, hoardings and other publicity materials of TRS government were being used widely.

Party leaders noted that this was in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which is supposed to be effective from the date the Assembly was dissolved according to a recent ECI directive. Speaking on MCC violations TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said, “In spite of repeated requests and complaints, CEO Rajat Kumar is not taking any action. We have serious doubts over his impartiality. If he does not act in the next two days, we will complain to Election Commission of India and even approach the Supreme Court.”

“The caretaker government has been spending the exchequer’s funds on advertisements. Even TRS leaders in districts have been violating MCC without any fear of the law. Though Congress cadres complained multiple times, officials haven’t taken any action,” Bhatti Vikramarka told media persons after the meeting.

The party took issue to the CEO’s failure to get government advertisements removed as soon as the MCC came into effect. Bhatti Vikramarka added that the CEO and CS assured that they would look into these alleged violations.