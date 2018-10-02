I-T officials quiz Uday Simha, Sebastian

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The complainant and accused in the cash-for-vote case Elvis Sebastian and Uday Simha appeared before the Income Tax (IT) officials at Ayakar Bhavan in Basheerbagh on Monday. Days after the Income Tax (I-T) department officials conducted searches on the residence of former MLA A Revanth Reddy in Jubilee Hills and seized documents, the I-T department officials had served notices to Uday Simha and Sebastian asking them to appear before the officials for questioning.

The IT officials have reportedly asked several questions to Uday Simha about the source of `50 lakh cash seized from Revanth Reddy in 2015 when they were trying to bribe nominated MLA Elvis Stephenson to vote for TDP candidate (Revanth was in TDP then) in MLC elections.

However, Simha said that he is not aware of the money transaction. The officials even quizzed Sebastian in connection with the case.

Men posing as I-T officials raided brother’s house: Simha

Minutes after Uday Simha came out from Income Tax department office at Basheerabad, he alleged that three days ago, a few unknown persons posing as I-T officials conducted raids on his brother’s residence located at Nagole in LB Nagar police station limits and took a few documents.

“I inquired with the I-T officials today about the raids. They denied carrying out any such raids. I strongly suspect that the TRS party men are involved in the entire issue,’’ Uday Simha said. Uday’s family members lodged a complaint with the LB Nagar police seeking action against the miscreants.