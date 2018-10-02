Home States Telangana

I-T officials quiz Uday Simha, Sebastian at Ayakar Bhavan

However, Simha said that he is not aware about the money transaction. The officials even quizzed Sebastian in connection with the case. 

Published: 02nd October 2018 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

tax, graphic, income tax

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The complainant and accused in the cash-for-vote case Elvis Sebastian and Uday Simha appeared before the Income Tax (IT) officials at Ayakar Bhavan in Basheerbagh on Monday. Days after the Income Tax (I-T) department officials conducted searches on the residence of former MLA A Revanth Reddy in Jubilee Hills and seized documents, the I-T department officials had served notices to Uday Simha and Sebastian asking them to appear before the officials for questioning. 

The IT officials have reportedly asked several questions to Uday Simha about the source of `50 lakh cash seized from Revanth Reddy in 2015 when they were trying to bribe nominated MLA Elvis Stephenson to vote for TDP candidate (Revanth was in TDP then) in MLC elections.

ALSO READ | Income Tax raids on Revanth Reddy’s house turns out to be a damp squib 

However, Simha said that he is not aware of the money transaction. The officials even quizzed Sebastian in connection with the case. 

Men posing as I-T officials raided brother’s house: Simha
Minutes after Uday Simha came out from Income Tax department office at Basheerabad, he alleged that three days ago, a few unknown persons posing as I-T officials conducted raids on his brother’s residence located at Nagole in LB Nagar police station limits and took a few documents.

“I inquired with the I-T officials today about the raids. They denied carrying out any such raids. I strongly suspect that the TRS party men are involved in the entire issue,’’ Uday Simha said. Uday’s family members lodged a complaint with the LB Nagar police seeking action against the miscreants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cash for vote I-T raids Income Tax

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC