In a first for Telangana, juvenile to face trial as adult

WARANGAL: A 17-year-old boy, who has been charged with the murder of a vegetable vendor, will be tried as an adult by the Principal Magistrate of Juvenile Justice Board in Warangal. This is the first time in the State after the amendment of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act of 2015 that a minor would undergo such a trial. The amendment allows for juveniles of 16 years or above, who have committed ‘heinous offences’ that include rape and murder, to be tried as adults.

The teenager and his parent have been charged with the murder of Vanam Rajender of Parkal town last year. According to Juvenile Justice Board member Mandala Parashuramulu, he has been arrested under Section 307 R/W 34 of IPC and his offence defined as ‘heinous’ under section 2(33) of Juvenile Justice Act-2015.

Parashuramulu said that the board had come to this decision after conducting a preliminary assessment of the juvenile with the help of a psychologist from a government observation home for boys in Warnagal.

“We assessed the mental status, physical fitness and the knowledge of the legal consequence of the boy.

The decision of trying him as an adult came only after that,” he stated. According to police, the murder was a premeditated and well-planned one, he said. The juvenile, if found guilty, would remain at the correctional home till he turns 21 and would be sent to prison after that, he said.