Key to defeating BJP is our unity: Kanhaiya Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ‘Divert and rule’ is what the BJP led NDA government at the Centre is doing, said Kanhaiya Kumar, former president of JNU Students Union, on Monday. “Over the past four years, this government has done so many things wrong that it has become difficult for us to question each and every one of them - they are diverting us with more issues!” said Kumar at a conference in the city titiled ‘Safeguarding the Constitution’. “BJP learnt it from the Britishers, to divide and rule. They have just changed it to ‘divert and rule’,” he added.

Without naming the AIMIM, Kumar said some Muslim parties were in working with the BJP. “Shias are with BJP and Sunnis are against BJP. But remember: They are only trying to split you into categories. At the time of a riot they won’t ask you if you are shia or sunni,” he said.

The key to defeating BJP, he said, lay in the unification of all Opposition parties. “BJP was in power not because of their abilities, rather, it was because of our inability to unite. Demand your netas to become united. It is not the time to ask hisab (account) from Owaisi ji or Rahul ji.

CPI State Secretary, Chada Venkat Reddy, who was also present said, “In this time of divisive politics, it is always the minority who suffers and this impacts the secular fabric of our society. If we want to save the country, we must remove BJP.” Kumar said one of the main issues currently was that nearly the BJP-led government had written off debts of corporate big wigs while the poor remained downtrodden.

“As many as five people, in the 21st century, died in sewers in Delhi. At the same time, Vijay Mallya was allowed to run away with `9000 crores. “With that much money, we could have eliminated manual scavenging from this country entirely,” he said.