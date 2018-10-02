Men pose as poll staff, loot house in Tirmulgherry

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Posing as personnel tasked with voter enumeration, a gang of robbers gained entry into a house and tied up the two women inside before fleeing with gold and silver ornaments under the Tirmulgherry police limits on Monday.

According to A Ram Reddy, Assistant Commissioner of Police of Begumpet, the miscreants knocked on the doors of the house of the complainant Shahunnisa on the Tirmulgherry main road and told them that they were doing voter enumeration. “As they were taking down details of the members of the family, they noticed that there were only two women present in the house at that time, Shahunnisa and her mother in law Iqbal Begum. The next moment, they entered the house and threatened them to part with the money and the ornaments,’’ the ACP said.

When the woman tried to resist, the gang tied the hands of the two women and threatened them with an iron rod and knives. They searched the house and fled the scene with seven tola gold and 44 tolas of silver ornaments.

The women lodged a complaint with the police who went to the scene and gathered clues.

The Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar too visited the place and inquired about the incident. The police also collected footage of CCTVs installed at the place. A special team has been formed to crack the case.