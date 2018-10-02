Home States Telangana

‘Oppo’ to set up its 1st India R&D centre in Hyderabad

Chinese smart phone maker OPPO on Monday announced that it was planning to set up its first research and development (R&D) centre in Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Monday announced that it was planning to set up its first research and development (R&D) centre in Hyderabad. The Hyderabad R&D Centre will be OPPO’s seventh facility globally with the other six being located in China, Japan and US. IT Minister KT Rama Rao also tweeted the news confirming this on Monday.

The company hired Tasleem Arif as its R&D Head in India, OPPO said in a statement issued in Delhi. “We are focused towards offering unique experiences to our consumers in India through our innovations and technological capabilities. The opening of our first R&D Centre in Hyderabad is a step in that direction and strengthens our commitment to the Indian consumers,” said Charles Wong, OPPO India 
President in the release.

Meanwhile, KTR Tweeted: @MinIT_Telangana: “Chinese smartphone maker @oppo to set up its first India research and development (R&D) centre in Hyderabad. #HappeningHyderabad”

