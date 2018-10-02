Telangana assembly polls: TRS’ no to Srihari, Rajaiah to remain Ghanpur candidate

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As of now, there are no changes in the first list of TRS candidates, though there has been dissidence over the allotment of tickets in some segments. The task of controlling the dissidence seems to have been entrusted to IT Minister KT Rama Rao. With strong opposition against the candidature of former deputy chief minister and sitting MLA T Rajaiah from Station Ghanpur, KTR convened a meeting here on Monday to sort out the issues. There has been a demand from the local leaders to replace Rajaiah with Deputy Chief Minister K Srihari.

After a prolonged meeting, Rama Rao pacified both the leaders and stated that there will be no change in Rajaiah’s candidature as announced by the TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on September 6.

There were rumours that if Srihari was denied a ticket for Station Ghanpur seat, he would join Congress. However, Srihari dismissed those rumours.

“I never voted for Congress in my life. I will not leave TRS. I will also not contest as an independent candidate in the next elections, even if the cadre puts pressure,” Srihari clarified in an informal chat with reporters in Warangal on Sunday night.“I am 66 years now and there is no question of dissidence at this age. I will support the leadership of KCR, who made me the Deputy Chief Minister,” Srihari asserted.

Srihari, however, said that it was a great pleasure for him to know that the Station Ghanpur people wanted him to see as TRS candidate in the next elections. “I will take the aspiration of people (to field him as Station Ghanpur candidate) to the high command and abide by whatever decision the party takes,” Srihari said.

Srihari informed the same to KTR, who convened a joint meeting of Srihari and Rajaiah. But, the TRS leadership reportedly told that there is no change in the names of candidates. Though, Srihari followers were unhappy over this, they would work for the victory of the party. Srihari was currently a member of the Legislative Council.

Make sure we win all seats in Nirmal: KTR

Hyderabad:IT Minister KT Rama Rao urged Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders from Nirmal district to make sure that the party wins all seats in the region. He told party leaders they had no reason to worry since he was sure TRS would win in the upcoming elections and form the government.