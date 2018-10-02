Home States Telangana

Telangana assembly polls: TRS’ no to Srihari, Rajaiah to remain Ghanpur candidate

As of now, there are no changes in the first list of TRS candidates, though there has been dissidence over the allotment of tickets in some segments.

Published: 02nd October 2018 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As of now, there are no changes in the first list of TRS candidates, though there has been dissidence over the allotment of tickets in some segments. The task of controlling the dissidence seems to have been entrusted to IT Minister KT Rama Rao. With strong opposition against the candidature of former deputy chief minister and sitting MLA T Rajaiah from Station Ghanpur, KTR convened a meeting here on Monday to sort out the issues. There has been a demand from the local leaders to replace Rajaiah with Deputy Chief Minister K Srihari.

After a prolonged meeting,  Rama Rao pacified both the leaders and stated that there will be no change in Rajaiah’s candidature as announced by the TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on September 6.
There were rumours that if Srihari was denied a ticket for Station Ghanpur seat, he would join Congress. However, Srihari dismissed those rumours.  

“I never voted for Congress in my life. I will not leave TRS. I will also not contest as an independent candidate in the next elections, even if the cadre puts pressure,” Srihari clarified in an informal chat with reporters in Warangal on Sunday night.“I am 66 years now and there is no question of dissidence at this age. I will support the leadership of KCR, who made me the Deputy Chief Minister,” Srihari asserted.

Srihari, however, said that it was a great pleasure for him to know that the Station Ghanpur people wanted him to see as TRS candidate in the next elections. “I will take the aspiration of people (to field him as Station Ghanpur candidate) to the high command and abide by whatever decision the party takes,” Srihari said.

Srihari informed the same to KTR, who convened a joint meeting of Srihari and Rajaiah. But, the TRS leadership reportedly told that there is no change in the names of candidates. Though, Srihari followers were unhappy over this, they would work for the victory of the party. Srihari was currently a member of the Legislative Council.

 Make sure we win all seats in Nirmal: KTR
Hyderabad:IT Minister KT Rama Rao urged Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders from Nirmal district to make sure that the party wins all seats in the region. He told party leaders they had no reason to worry since he was sure TRS would win in the upcoming elections and form the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KTR KCR TRS KT Rama Rao Telangana IT minister Telanagana Assembly Polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC