Telangana Jana Samithi to start ‘Poru Yatra’ on October 4

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Criticising the TRS government for its failure to live up to the expectations of the Telangana people, the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) founder-president M Kodandaram said his party is planning to launch ‘Poru Yatra’ on October 4.“In the last four and half years, the TRS government has completely neglected the aspirations of Telangana people,” the TJS chief said adding that ‘those who had not participated in Telangana movement are now enjoying power’.

The TJS leader spoke to the media after participating in a ‘Dhoom Dham’ programme at Circus Ground in Karimnagar. Earlier he had also participated in a programme where local youth joined the TJS party. “To create an awareness among the people about the failures of the TRS government, the TJS will be conducting Poru Yatra from Medak district on October 4,” he said.

“The Poru Yatra will start in Medak and it will conclude in Warangal on October 10,” he informed.

Speaking about the Congress-proposed grand alliance, he said: “So far we have not had any discussions on seats sharing. But we have finalised a joint agenda on which we will be contesting the elections.” Kodandaram also revealed the TJS’s plans to meet Governor ESL Narasimhan and request for the president’s rule in the State to ensure free and fair elections.