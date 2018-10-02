Tollywood flick inspired lovelorn teens to burn themselves alive?

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Two lovelorn teens who set themselves ablaze on Sunday night at Mission Compound was inspired by recent Tollywood flick RX 100, said police. Contrary to earlier reports, police on Monday confirmed that Kusari Mahender and Bantu Ravi Teja were in love with two different girls and burnt themselves to death as they felt they had failed in their romantic relationship.

They were heartbroken by the “humiliation” they suffered at the hands of the girls’ parents who had warned them to stay away from them.“The duo fell in love with the minor girls and would chat with them, but the girls’ parents got a whiff of the affairs and warned the boys. They were heartbroken and taking a cue from the movie RX 100, committed suicide,” said DSP Venkataramana and circle inspector A Prakash, while briefing the media on the sordid incident here on Monday.

The protagonist of the movie is a jilted lover and just like in the real hero's case, the boys’ romantic endeavours too had failed. The preliminary inquiry by police also revealed that the boys would often tell their friends about the things they could do for their female friends.

“The CCTV footage shows the students purchasing petrol from a local petrol pump. When they immolated themselves there was no other person there. We suspect it was a suicide but we are continuing our investigation,” said DSP Venkatramana. Meanwhile, SP Ch Sindhu Sharma on Monday visited the secluded spot where the students committed suicide.

While Mahender died on the spot, Ravi Teja succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the Karimnagar Civil Hospital on Sunday around midnight. According to the officials, Teja was earlier found taking a drug, suspected to be ganja, but had been released by the police after being given the required counselling.

Meanwhile, Shubha, correspondent of St John’s School where the boys were studying, told Express that while Mahender was a regular student at the school, Ravi Teja was often skipping classes.